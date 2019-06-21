Trump campaign slams Bernie Sanders for calling for free healthcare for all illegal immigrants

The Trump campaign slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, on Friday for his intention to extend Medicare-for-all for all illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S.

Speaking at a presidential candidate forum in Miami earlier on Friday, Sanders vowed to "organize the American people" to get onboard with government-funded health care for everyone, reiterating that it should be a "human right." When asked by the moderator if the approximate 11 million illegal immigrants would be included, Sanders quickly responded, "absolutely."

"When I talk about healthcare being a human right, the last time I heard that undocumented people are human beings as well," Sanders added.

President Trump's "War Room" blasted the 2020 candidate on Twitter.

"This is unfair to America's seniors who have worked hard and paid into Medicare their whole life," the campaign exclaimed.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also swiped Sanders. saying the Democrats' "radical agenda" was on "full display."

Fellow Democratic candidate, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, was also asked if all 11 million illegal immigrants would be eligible for his healthcare plan but expressed that the country "wasn't ready" to guarantee such benefits for all of them, but did leave the door open once when immigration reform takes place.