Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Trump campaign says internal communications were hacked, including Vance 'dossier,' by foreign sources

The campaign noted that the hacking comes after reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Trump

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Mark Meredith Fox News
Published
close
Trump assassination attempt bodycam videos 'speak for themselves': Richard Staropoli Video

Trump assassination attempt bodycam videos 'speak for themselves': Richard Staropoli

Former Secret Service agent Richard Staropoli reacts to bodycam footage from officers during the Trump assassination attempt and discusses the failure in security.

Former President Trump's campaign confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that some of its internal communications were hacked. 

Liberal media outlet Politico had reached out to the campaign after the news outlet started receiving internal Trump documents. 

"These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," said Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign.

"On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a Vice Presidential nominee," he added. 

Trump at a rally

Former President Trump's campaign confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that some of its internal communications were hacked.  ( Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Cheung noted that the hack allegedly by Iran came, "after recent reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate President Trump around the same time as the Butler, PA tragedy."

He added: "The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House. Any media or news outlet reprinting documents or internal communications are doing the bidding of America’s enemies and doing exactly what they want."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The documents sent to Politico included a "dossier" on Trump's running mate JD Vance that dated back to February, the outlet said. 

The Trump campaign didn't say if they had contacted law enforcement over the hacking. 

It was not immediately clear if Politico used any of the hacked material in its reporting. Fox News Digital has reached out to Politico for comment. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

More from Politics