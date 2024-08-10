Trump campaign says internal communications were hacked, including Vance 'dossier,' by foreign sources

Former President Trump's campaign confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that some of its internal communications were hacked.

Liberal media outlet Politico had reached out to the campaign after the news outlet started receiving internal Trump documents.

"These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," said Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign.

"On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a Vice Presidential nominee," he added.

Cheung noted that the hack allegedly by Iran came, "after recent reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate President Trump around the same time as the Butler, PA tragedy."

He added: "The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House. Any media or news outlet reprinting documents or internal communications are doing the bidding of America’s enemies and doing exactly what they want."

The documents sent to Politico included a "dossier" on Trump's running mate JD Vance that dated back to February, the outlet said.

The Trump campaign didn't say if they had contacted law enforcement over the hacking.

It was not immediately clear if Politico used any of the hacked material in its reporting. Fox News Digital has reached out to Politico for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.