Remembering 'The Great Emancipator' 156 years after his assassination in 'Lincoln: A Nation Reborn'

There's little doubt that Abraham Lincoln’s unexpected rise to the presidency redefined America; Fox Nation's 'Lincoln: A Nation Reborn' - a walkthrough of such rise, as told by historian H.W. Brands - explains why.

Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States and considered among the masses to be 'The Great Emancipator,' lived a life that served to unify the country.



Having abolished slavery, famously declaring "...that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom," he paved the way for a chance at equality. During the Civil War, four months after the Confederacy was defeated, he galvanized the new and improved nation by delivering one of the famous speeches in all of American history: The Gettysburg Address.



But his death had perhaps an equally resounding impact on America.

On the night of April 14th, 1865, while attending the play Our American Cousin at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., President Abraham Lincoln was shot in the back of the head by noted stage actor and Confederate sympathizer, John Wilkes Booth. Several hours later, at 7:22 in the morning of April 15th, Lincoln was pronounced dead.



"When Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth, the entire country was unsettled," explained Brands. "Lincoln's assassination really left the future of the nation up in the air."



"This was the man...who had preserved the union, who had freed the slaves," Brand went on to say. "Nobody got a chance to discover if Lincoln would be the one to heal the wounds of the nation."



156 years later, many would argue the nation is still wounded. Had it not been for Lincoln's breakthrough efforts, though, the United States of America as we know it today would likely not exist:



"Abraham Lincoln left no small legacy," the Fox Nation series pronounces. "He ended up dedicating his life to preserving the union and the freedom it upholds. His dedication to duty reminds us that we [Americans] are stronger together, and his work will never be forgotten."



