Trump says Democrats have become 'anti-Jewish' party, calls bigotry resolution a 'disgrace'

President Trump accused Democrats on Friday of becoming an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party, after the House passed a broad resolution that called out bigotry of all kinds without directly condemning freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar for allegedly anti-Semitic remarks.

From the White House lawn before departing for Alabama on Friday, the president called Thursday’s House vote a “disgrace.”

“Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party,” Trump said. “I think the vote was a disgrace.”

The president said that most lawmakers would agree that the resolution, which did not mention Omar, D-Minn., by name, was a disgrace “if you get an honest answer.”

The final vote on the resolution was 407 to 23—with 23 Republicans voting no, and all Democrats, including Omar, voting yes. The final draft of the resolution was expanded Thursday afternoon to condemn all forms of bigotry, including white supremacy, in what Republicans characterized as a ploy to distract from Omar’s remarks which had prompted the resolution in the first place.

“Today’s resolution vote was a sham put forward by Democrats to avoid condemning one of their own and denouncing vile anti-Semitism,” House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wy., said Thursday. “While I stand whole heartedly against discrimination outlined in this resolution, the language before the House today did not address the issue front and center.”

Cheney was among the 23 Republicans who did not support the resolution.

Meanwhile, Omar and Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana called the vote “historic.”

“Today is historic on many fronts,” they said in a statement. “It’s the first time we have voted on a resolution condemning Anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation’s history.”

The measure originally was drafted in response to Omar suggesting that Israel supporters want U.S. lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to the Jewish state – which was widely condemned as echoing the age-old “dual loyalties” smear against Jewish politicians.

Omar also tweeted in 2012 that “Israel hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Omar apologized for her comments and deleted the tweet.

"Anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes,” she said.

