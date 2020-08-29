Robert Jeffress: Trump shows he's president of justice and mercy with Alice Marie Johnson pardon

Texas evangelical Robert Jeffress praised President Trump for being a law and order leader who offers mercy while slamming Democratic rival Joe Biden as "morally bankrupt."

Jeffress, pastor of 14,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" he was in the Oval Office Friday when Trump surprised Alice Marie Johnson with a full pardon, two years after he commuted her life sentence in a federal drug case.

"I feel like a person that has everything totally restored ... to not have to report to a probation officer. I can travel, I can truly live a free life now," Johnson told "The Story" with Martha MacCallum Friday night.

Following the announcement, Jeffress led a group prayer thanking God for a president "who believes, yes, in law and order and justice, but he also believes in mercy," he told co-host Pete Hegseth.

"When it comes to being tough, nobody is tougher than Donald J. Trump, but when the situation calls for kindness, nobody is kinder or [more] gracious than he is," he said. "That's what we want in a leader.

A coalition of faith leaders wrote a letter endorsing Biden for president this week, calling him the “moral clarity” needed to “restore the soul of this nation.”

Jeffress, a prominent evangelical supporter of the president, slammed the Faith 2020 endorsement.

"Electing Joe Biden to provide moral clarity is like hiring Jesse James to provide bank security," he said. The fact is Joe Biden is bankrupt, along with the Democrat Party when it comes to morality."

The pastor pointed to Biden's support of abortion rights.

"The fact is the Bible, God and even Biden's own Catholic Church provide moral clarity on these issues. Joe Biden just chooses to ignore those teachings. That's why he's fuzzy in his thinking," Jeffress said.

He said one of Trump's best lines in his RNC acceptance speech was about not looking to God, not government for redemption.

"[Democrats] are a godless party. We saw that on display during their convention," the pastor said. "They can't even talk about God in a proper way, so they have made government their god."