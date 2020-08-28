Robert Jeffress shares moments with Trump before RNC speech, message to Hurricane Laura victims

Pastor Robert Jeffress shared a message of hope with victims hit hard by Hurricane Laura, now a tropical depression, after responding to the "historic speech" delivered by President Trump at the close of the Republican National Convention (RNC) Thursday night.

"It was a great evening. This was really a historic speech, delivered by a historic president, as America finds itself at a historic crossroads," Jeffress, the pastor of 14,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas, told "Fox & Friends First."

FRANKLIN GRAHAM WARNS BIDEN-HARRIS TICKET ‘SHOULD BE A GREAT CONCERN TO ALL CHRISTIANS’

"Never before have we had two political parties paint such differing views for what they envision for America, but I believe for those Americans who want a country that's founded on faith and freedom and on law and order, they were excited by what they heard the president say tonight," he added.

"I was in the West Wing earlier yesterday, and I can tell you that the president was polishing, editing, working on this speech up until the last moment," Jeffress said. "These were strong words that he delivered but they were his words."

PASTOR ROBERT JEFFRESS ADDRESSES ‘ONLY CURE’ TO RACISM AND LAWLESSNESS IN AMERICA

Reacting to Laura hitting Jeffress' state and Louisiana especially hard, the Baptist pastor shared a message of hope.

"You may feel alone but you're not alone," Jeffress said. "There are millions of people who are praying for you right now, but more importantly God is with you."

Quoting from the Old Testament book of Isaiah, the pastor explained: "God never promised to spare us from problems, hurricanes, or anything else, but he said, 'I will walk with you through them.'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The good news is someday God's going to create a new heaven and a new earth that's free of hurricanes, suffering, and every other thing that ruins our lives," he added. "This is only temporary."