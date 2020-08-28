Cissie Graham Lynch: Trump 'unashamed' of faith in God while Biden's DNC 'removed God'

The 2020 election race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is very important for Christian voters, the granddaughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham told "Fox & Friends First" on Friday.

Cissie Graham Lynch, Franklin Graham's daughter, who addressed the Republican National Convention (RNC) earlier this week, urged in her address that "the Biden-Harris vision for America leaves no room for people of faith."

"For Christians under the Biden-Obama administration, the floodgates of persecution were opened up to people of faith in this country," she said. "I want to encourage Christians, we cannot sit this election out."

Pointing to the story of Jon Ponder, who came to know Jesus Christ in a prison cell listening to her grandfather, she said the theme of redemption was a large part of the RNC.

"The RNC's not ashamed of God," Graham Lynch said, "I am so thankful for President Trump and his boldness and is unashamed of his faith in God."

Graham Lynch said she and her father, who opened the RNC's final night in prayer, would "gladly" speak at the Democratic National Convention, "but the DNC has removed God."

"There's no room for God," she said.

"Joe Biden said that he would bring the light, that he would remove the darkness, but Jesus Christ said, 'I am the light of the world that those who follow me will be removed out of darkness.'"

Graham Lynch also highlighted that Samaritan's Purse, started by Franklin Graham, is on the ground with a mobile unit in Lake Charles, La., hit hard by Hurricane Laura.