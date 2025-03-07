Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump assassination attempt suspect legal team battles DOJ over evidence, test-firing gun

The defense wants Routh's firearm tested, but the DOJ argues it could destroy evidence

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Defense 'not been forthcoming’ in would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh case: Jonathan Turley Video

Defense 'not been forthcoming’ in would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh case: Jonathan Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley breaks down the case against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh on ‘America Reports.’

Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate then-candidate Donald Trump in September 2024, appeared in court as his team battled with the Justice Department over evidence. The defense team and the DOJ lobbed accusations back and forth over alleged withholding of evidence as they prepared for the Sept. 8, 2025, trial.

A major point of contention between the defense and the prosecution is the issue of firearm testing. The defense is calling for the firearm, which is in the DOJ’s position, to be tested. The defense’s reason for testing is that they believe the gun was too old to fire the distance the DOJ claims it would have. However, the prosecution maintains that firearm testing is unusual, and it could destroy evidence.

"As we told defense counsel, their request to inspect the firearm in this manner was highly unusual in the experience of the FBI, but nonetheless we made it happen," the prosecution wrote in a court filing.

Ryan Routh graphic with Donald Trump on a golf cart

On Sept. 15, Ryan Routh allegedly hid in the bushes outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach with a rifle as Trump was playing. His son, Oran Routh, has pleaded guilty to a child porn charge. 

TRUMP SAYS HE'D BE WILLING TO RELEASE REPORTS ON ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS AGAINST HIM

The DOJ apparently has 90 gigabytes of bodycam footage from their search of Routh’s home in Hawaii. The search was carried out in September, weeks after the botched alleged assassination attempt. In addition to the footage, the prosecution says it has hundreds of law enforcement reports to sift through but is confident that they will turn it over in the next two weeks.

The prosecution says in a court filing it is submitting evidence as it becomes available, but that the defense has not submitted anything. The defense team maintained that they were not under any obligation to provide evidence to the DOJ. While they had ruled out using an insanity defense, Routh’s team refrained from offering any theories, saying that they needed to go over all the prosecution’s discovery.

Would-be Trump assassin, Ryan Routh appears in court

A sketch depicting Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate then-President-elect Donald Trump in West Palm Beach last year appearing in a federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Lothar Speer)

SON OF ACCUSED ATTEMPTED TRUMP ASSASSIN HAS OUTBURST IN COURT AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO SERIOUS CHARGES

Now, Routh’s defense team is calling for a full list of evidence and information on where everything is located. The defense claims that when they went to try to see the firearm in question, some items that went with the gun were not in the evidence box. However, in its court filing the prosecution claims that any remaining physical evidence as at the FBI’s facility in Miramar, Fl., or is in transit on its way there.

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told "America Reports" that Routh's defense team "has not been forthcoming" in the case. Additionally, Turley says that many of Routh's actions after being caught negate a possible insanity plea.

Ryan Routh Manifesto seen in letter

A letter allegedly written by Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh was revealed in a Department of Justice detention memo on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS | Department of Justice)

Routh is accused of waiting over 12 hours on the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where he was hoping to assassinate then-candidate Trump while he was playing golf on Sept. 15, 2025. A Secret Service agent allegedly saw Routh before Trump came into range. Routh then allegedly targeted the agent before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested and indicted by a grand jury.

President Trump said he would be willing to release findings on the two assassination attempts made against him during the 2024 campaign. However, there are no firm details at this time.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

