Trump rallies supporters in Mississippi after House impeachment probe vote, ahead of tight governor's race

President Trump rallied supporters in Tupelo, Miss. Friday night in a bid to shore up Republican support ahead of the state's tightest gubernatorial race in nearly a generation.

The president opened his remarks at Bancorp South Arena by celebrating the U.S. military raid that led to the death of Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it had "ended his wretched life and punched out his ticket to hell."

"We have a great military. It was very very depleted when I came into office....but it ain't depleted anymore," said Trump, who called Baghdadi "a savage and soulless monster but his reign of terror is over."

Trump was expected to harshly criticize Democrats, one day after the House voted largely along party lines to formalize the rules of an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Hundreds of people had waited to see Trump at the rally to support Republican Tate Reeves, who is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor after previously serving two terms as the elected state treasurer.

Reeves has spent $10.8 million in the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Bryant, while his Democratic opponent Jim Hood has spent $5.2 million. Both are receiving financial support from national governors' groups in their parties.

Reeves has sought to tie Hood as closely as possible to national Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are deeply unpopular in a state that voted heavily for Trump in the last presidential election.

Hood has not invited national Democratic figures to Mississippi. He's running campaign commercials that show him with his family, his pickup truck and his hunting dog, Buck. In one, Hood unpacks a rifle and says that "Tate Reeves and his out-of-state corporate masters" are spending money on a "bunch of lies."

"You all know me. I've worked for you for years. I do my job and I'm a straight shooter," Hood says. The spot ends with Hood shooting the gun and shattering a bottle.

Hood is also running radio ads designed to appeal to African American voters — one with an endorsement from former U.S. Rep. Mike Espy, who ran a strong but ultimately unsuccessful race for U.S. Senate in Mississippi last year and another that mentions Hood leading the successful 2005 prosecution of reputed Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen in the 1964 slaying of three civil rights workers.

The outreach reflects the importance of black voters to any possible Hood victory. African Americans make up 38% of the state's population, but some say they're irritated by Hood's emphasis on courting rural white voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story; check back for more updates.