Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Trump announces shakeup at top of WH personnel office

Deputy chief of staff Scavino will now head Presidential Personnel Office as Sergio Gor becomes ambassador to India

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Lara Trump: Every day the shutdown drags on, it costs the American people Video

Lara Trump: Every day the shutdown drags on, it costs the American people

Fox News host Lara Trump laments Democrats' effect on the government shutdown, saying they're costing Americans millions of dollars each day it continues, on 'My View.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino is poised to play an even larger role in President Donald Trump's administration, the president announced Sunday.

Trump says Scavino, in addition to his current role, will now lead the White House Presidential Personnel Office. The office was previously held by Sergio Gor, who is now transitioning to become the U.S. Ambassador to India.

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who did a wonderful job in that position, and will now become the Ambassador to India," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Dan will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government, a very big and important position. Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!" he added.

TRUMP SAYS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LAYOFFS ARE 'UP TO' DEMS AS STANDOFF CONTINUES

Dan Scavino waves to a crowd

Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino arrives to speak during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Scavino's new appointment comes as the Trump administration is in a pitched fight with Democrats to define the cause of the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump allies have pointed to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's refusal to work with Republicans.

The president also sought to mitigate damage on Saturday by ordering War Secretary Pete Hegseth to make sure military service members get paid next week, regardless of the shutdown.

JOHNSON RAISES STAKES ON SCHUMER AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN BARRELS INTO WEEK 3

Pete Hegseth speaking

President Trump ordered Secretary Hegseth to ensure military service members get paid despite the government shutdown. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

"Chuck Schumer recently said, ‘Every day gets better’ during their Radical Left Shutdown," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of ‘Leader’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th."

He said he directed Hegseth "to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th. We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS."

Sen. Chuck Schumer

The Trump administration is blaming Sen. Schumer and Democrats for the government shutdown. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The government shut down on Oct. 1, after Democrats and Republicans failed to pass a spending bill to fund the government, with Democrats concerned expiring Affordable Care Act tax cuts could raise premiums and that Medicaid cuts could leave people without coverage.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Close modal

Continue