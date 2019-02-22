Trump announces Kelly Knight Craft as nominee for UN ambassador

President Trump on Friday announced Kelly Knight Craft, the current ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to become the next United States ambassador to the United Nations.

"Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level," Trump tweeted. "Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!"

The president's announcement comes roughly a week after State Department spokewoman Heather Nauert withdrew her name from consideration for the position.

