Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

UNITED NATIONS
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Trump announces Kelly Knight Craft as nominee for UN ambassador

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News

President Trump on Friday announced Kelly Knight Craft, the current ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to become the next United States ambassador to the United Nations.

"Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level," Trump tweeted. "Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!"

The president's announcement comes roughly a week after State Department spokewoman Heather Nauert withdrew her name from consideration for the position.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.