Trump ally Ben Carson sworn in as national advisor for nutrition, health, and housing with USDA

Dr. Ben Carson, a former neurosurgeon who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development during President Donald Trump's first term, was sworn in on Wednesday to serve as national advisor for nutrition, health and housing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"As National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing, Dr. Carson will advise both President Trump and Secretary Rollins on policies related to nutrition, rural healthcare quality, and housing accessibility," a USDA news release states.

"He will serve as the Department’s chief voice on these matters, join Secretary Rollins for her work on the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission, and partner closely with leadership in USDA’s Rural Development Mission Area."

"Today, too many Americans are suffering from the effects of poor nutrition. Through common-sense policymaking, we have an opportunity to give our most vulnerable families the tools they need to flourish," Carson noted, according to the release. "I am honored to work with Secretary Rollins on these important initiatives to help fulfill President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America."

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order to create a Religious Liberty Commission and tapped Carson to serve as vice chair.

While speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute's Founders' Dinner on Saturday, Trump announced that Carson will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, noting there will be a ceremony at the White House to honor him.

Then-President George W. Bush awarded Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.

Carson, who founded the American Cornerstone Institute, "is ensuring there is an organization fighting for the principles that have guided him through life, and that make this country great: Faith, Liberty, Community, and Life," according to ACI's website.