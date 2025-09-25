Trump agency's social media reach outpaces MSNBC, CNN viewership, DHS says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security 's reach across multiple social media platforms surpassed that of MSNBC and CNN this past summer, with DHS media impressions reaching millions.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained metrics on primary channel outreach through Facebook, Instagram, and X at DHS, which revealed the agency’s social media impressions and engagement are far beyond the daily viewership of legacy media outlets MSNBC and CNN.

In July, DHS social media accounts earned roughly 6,395,700 daily impressions across channels.

MSNBC averaged approximately 502,000 daily viewers and 738,000 viewers in prime time, and CNN averaged an estimated 333,000 daily viewers and 440,000 viewers in prime time, according to reports and data from Nielson Media Research.

In June, DHS social media accounts earned roughly 3,390,600 daily impressions across channels.

MSNBC averaged approximately 593,000 daily viewers and 955,000 viewers in prime time, and CNN averaged an estimated 450,000 daily viewers and 642,000 viewers in prime time.

The metrics compiled by DHS come from reports conducted internally, then verified using Sprout Social, a social media management tool. An "impression" is measured by the amount of time a post or content is displayed on a user’s screen and is not determined by whether an individual engages with the content.

The Department of Homeland Security has utilized a somewhat unconventional approach to the typical government-run accounts, including the use of memes, GIFs , and traditional American style recruiting graphics as part of their campaign to recruit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Sources at DHS told Fox News Digital one of their objectives with traditional imagery is to show what greatness and what an American homeland looks like.

Their unique approach has been mirrored by other agencies and the White House itself.

President Donald Trump's DHS saw a 34-time weekly increase in reach compared to the Biden administration. In July 2024, President Joe Biden's DHS weekly impressions saw just 700,000, whereas Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem saw 46.1 million.

Legacy media outlets have also criticized the Department of Homeland Security for their style posting, with one Washington Post opinion piece titled "Preposterous ICE videos have a holy war to sell you."

Despite backlash from some legacy outlets, DHS intends on maintaining their social media posture, including the ICE recruiting campaign.

