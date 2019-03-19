George Conway was turned down from job, jealous of wife, Trump campaign manager says

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale took a swipe at George Conway on Twitter Monday, accusing the Republican lawyer and frequent Trump critic of being “jealous” of his wife’s success.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted,” Parscale tweeted. “He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!”

An email from Fox News to the attorney inquiring about the purported job was not immediately returned

George Conway has been critical of Trump on Twitter and has questioned the president's mental health. Earlier in the week, he had tweeted that Trump has a problem with “pathological” lying.

Conway elaborated early Monday, saying that Trump’s barrage of Tweets over the weekend – including critiques of the late Sen. John McCain and “Saturday Night Live” – were a “product of his pathologies” rather than a “rational plan or strategy.”

He then retweeted a post from "Duty To Warn," which tried to demonstrate that Trump's activities matched the criteria for narcissistic personality disorder.

