Tributes pour in from Congressional lawmakers after Jimmy Carter's death: 'A great humanitarian'

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have shown an outpouring of sympathy in the wake of former President Jimmy Carter's death on Sunday.

"I join all Americans in saluting President Carter for his lifetime of service, first as a naval officer, then as a senator in the Georgia legislature, then as Governor of Georgia, and, finally, as President of the United States," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said in a statement on Sunday.

"Jennifer and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement, "Today, we mourn the loss of one of our most humble and devoted public servants, President Jimmy Carter."

"From his legacy as President, to his dedication to improving human rights across the globe, and his tireless efforts alongside his wife, Rosalynn, in building a better world through Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to justice and equality," Schumer said.

"President Carter's faith in the American people and his belief in the power of kindness and humility leave a strong legacy. He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others."

Carter died on Sunday afternoon at age 100, his nonprofit foundation, The Carter Center, announced.

Both Republicans and Democrats immediately sent condolences to his family and praised his lifetime of service, particularly after his one-term stint in the White House.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on X, "Thankful for the incredible life, legacy and leadership of President Jimmy Carter. He was a great man, a great role model and a great humanitarian."

"Today, I join Americans across the country in mourning the loss of our 39th President, Jimmy Carter," said Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who hails from Carter's home state of Georgia. "Born in a small town in Georgia, President Carter’s dedication to public service, leadership, humanitarian work, and Christian spirit touched the lives of countless individuals."

Rep. Hank Johnson, a Peach State Democrat, said, "President Carter restored honest competence, integrity, and humility to the Office of the Presidency."

"He led the nation with vision and courage, although his Southern heritage was used to belittle him in the eyes of many," Johnson said in a statement. "I know of no man in his post presidency who has had a greater impact on humanity than President Carter.

A member of Georgia's Congressional delegation on the other side of the aisle, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., said the U.S. "lost a great Georgian" on Sunday.

"President Jimmy Carter was a distinguished public servant, a proud farmer, an accomplished Navy veteran, and a graduate of the US Naval Academy," Scott said. "Even after leaving the White House, President Carter maintained his efforts to serve those in need…His legacy lives on as the namesake of USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23)."