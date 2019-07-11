Trey Gowdy: Mueller does not want to 'participate' in keeping the Russia story alive

Former congressman Trey Gowdy said Thursday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that Democrats want to keep the Russia investigation story "alive," but Special Counsel Robert Mueller does not want to be involved in that.

Previewing next week's hearings, Gowdy said: "They're bringing him, they want to keep the story alive. He's not going to participate in that. He's not going to answer anything outside the four corners of his report.

"So this is just to have a day-long series. The focus will be on the questions. Mueller is not going to give you any interesting answers, I have quizzed him before."

Mueller is set to testify on July 17.

Mueller's report found no proof that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the election, despite multiple outreach efforts by Russians, and did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice.

Gowdy explained the type of response Mueller would give next week to MacCallum.

"And this will be his answer. Why didn't I look into anything else? 'Because I wasn't asked to.' When did I conclude there was no collusion? 'When I interviewed the last witness.' And that'll be that," Gowdy said.

The former congressman reiterated that nothing would be gained intellectually from the hearing next week.

"Mueller is a Marine, former FBI director. He's not... He is going to answer the question maybe and nothing more," Gowdy said.

"You will learn nothing next Wednesday except a lot of my former colleagues think they're great questioners and think that they should have their five minutes."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.