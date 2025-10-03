Expand / Collapse search
Government Shutdown

Transportation secretary goes viral with meme video slamming Democrats as shutdown hits Day 3: ‘FAFO’

Secretary Duffy splices Democratic quotes about healthcare with viral classroom explanation in X post

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Transportation secretary shares 'FAFO' video with Democrats amid government shutdown Video

Transportation secretary shares 'FAFO' video with Democrats amid government shutdown

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared a video on X on Friday explaining the more that Democrats "f--- around," the more they will "find out" as the government shutdown drags into the weekend. (Secretary Sean Duffy X/@SecDuffy)

With Washington, D.C., gridlocked over the government shutdown, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took his case to social media Friday, sharing a viral meme video that uses the "f--- around and find out (FAFO)" graph to take aim at Democrats holding out for healthcare provisions in the spending deal.

The video, which Duffy shared on X, splices together quotes from Democrats related to the shutdown and a viral video of a man explaining the FAFO graph on a classroom white board.

"All right, today we're going to talk about how we can find out, how much we can find out and what it takes to get there," the man says in the video. "So, first, we have to decide how much do we want to find out." 

DEMOCRATS BLAME GOP FOR OBAMACARE WOES TIED TO PANDEMIC-ERA SUBSIDIES

Sean Duffy, US secretary of transportation, during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Duffy released a broad proposal to overhaul air traffic control last week, including the construction of new air traffic control centers while replacing old radars and other aging equipment.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy shared a humorous video explaining "FAFO" to Democrats amid the government shutdown. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The video then cuts to Democrats explaining that they want "healthcare for everybody," before snapping back to the FAFO graph, where the man explains "that there is going to tell me how much I have to f--- around to find out what I need to find out."

Footage continues showing quotes from Democratic politicians as the man with the graph reiterates, "The more you f--- around, the more you're going to find out."

"Dear Democrats, FAFO," Duffy wrote in a post accompanying the video.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ENTERS 3RD DAY AS SENATE STALEMATE OVER OBAMACARE SUBSIDIES DRAGS ON

Capitol dome and sign warning the Captiol's visitor center is closed due to the shutdown

The government shutdown is expected to cost taxpayers $400 million a day to pay furloughed federal employees, according to Congressional Budget Office data. (Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The government shutdown entered its third day Friday as Senate Democrats insisted on a bipartisan continuing resolution that includes extending Obamacare tax credits, while Republicans argued the government must reopen before negotiations continue. 

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., accused Democrats of holding the government "hostage," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that failing to act immediately would lead to a spike in healthcare premiums.

DEMOCRATS REFUSE TO BUDGE OVER OBAMACARE FIGHT AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

Russell Vought speaking as Mike Johnson, John Thune and JD Vance listen

Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget director, speaks alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., left; Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.; and Vice President JD Vance as they address members of the media outside the West Wing at the White House Monday in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Meanwhile, the administration is pressuring Democrats by withholding billions in infrastructure and green funding from blue states.

Although bipartisan talks remain ongoing, potential compromises like temporary tax credit extensions have yet to lead to a deal.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

