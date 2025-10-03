Transportation secretary goes viral with meme video slamming Democrats as shutdown hits Day 3: ‘FAFO’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Washington, D.C., gridlocked over the government shutdown, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took his case to social media Friday, sharing a viral meme video that uses the "f--- around and find out (FAFO)" graph to take aim at Democrats holding out for healthcare provisions in the spending deal.

The video, which Duffy shared on X, splices together quotes from Democrats related to the shutdown and a viral video of a man explaining the FAFO graph on a classroom white board.

"All right, today we're going to talk about how we can find out, how much we can find out and what it takes to get there," the man says in the video. "So, first, we have to decide how much do we want to find out."

The video then cuts to Democrats explaining that they want "healthcare for everybody," before snapping back to the FAFO graph, where the man explains "that there is going to tell me how much I have to f--- around to find out what I need to find out."

Footage continues showing quotes from Democratic politicians as the man with the graph reiterates, "The more you f--- around, the more you're going to find out."

"Dear Democrats, FAFO," Duffy wrote in a post accompanying the video.

The government shutdown entered its third day Friday as Senate Democrats insisted on a bipartisan continuing resolution that includes extending Obamacare tax credits, while Republicans argued the government must reopen before negotiations continue.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune , R-S.D., accused Democrats of holding the government "hostage," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that failing to act immediately would lead to a spike in healthcare premiums.

Meanwhile, the administration is pressuring Democrats by withholding billions in infrastructure and green funding from blue states.

Although bipartisan talks remain ongoing, potential compromises like temporary tax credit extensions have yet to lead to a deal.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report.