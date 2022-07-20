Top House Dem James Clyburn continues paying thousands to family members

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Majority Whip James Clyburn continued paying his relatives tens of thousands of dollars from his campaign funds, adding to the more than $220,000 the congressman previously paid his family in recent years.

The South Carolina Democrat's campaign expenditures made their way to his daughter and a grandson in the most recent filings, records show.

Clyburn's campaign dished out $7,500 to a company called 49 Magnolia Blossom LLC at the end of April. According to South Carolina business records, Clyburn's daughter, Jennifer Clyburn Reed, is the registered agent of the limited liability company.

The company's reported address is identical to her former home address with her husband, which the pair purchased in February 2003 but appears to have sold in April 2021, according to Richland County property records.

MAXINE WATERS PAYS DAUGHTER ANOTHER $16,500 IN CAMPAIGN FUNDS, ADDING TO $1.2M IN PREVIOUS PAYMENTS

The South Carolina Democrat's campaign also continued paying his grandson, who is serving as the campaign manager for his reelection campaign. Walter A.C. Reed received six $3,500 payments between April and June, totaling $21,000.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the company owned by Clyburn's daughter had been paid $62,500 in rent payments since March 2020 and his grandson previously received over $35,000 dating back to October 2021.



However, Clyburn's generous campaign payments to relatives have extended beyond his daughter and grandson.

CLYBURN INC.: SOUTH CAROLINA DEM SHOWERS FAMILY MEMBERS WITH OVER $200K FROM CAMPAIGN FUNDS

Between April 2018 and October 2019, the South Carolina Democrat's campaign also distributed more than $20,000 in checks to Angela Hannibal, another of his daughters, for canvassing, truck rentals, catering and voter outreach, according to his committee's records.

Angela's husband, Cecil, has also received money from the campaign, pocketing nearly $70,000 for community and district outreach and travel reimbursements.

While it's legal for federal politicians to employ family members on their campaigns and both major political parties have done so, ethics experts generally frown upon the practice.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is another lawmaker who has paid their children handsomely from their campaign's coffers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Business reported this week that Waters continues to push cash to her daughter, Karen Waters, to run a lucrative slate mailer operation from her campaign.

Karen took in $16,500 more for her role in overseeing the operation from April until the end of June, Waters' records show. Her daughter has received more than $1.2 million from the committee since the mid-2000s.

The Clyburn campaign didn't respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.