Top Dem blasts claims he cherry-picked 92 Epstein images from 95,000-file cache

After Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related images, ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., pushed back against accusations the pictures had been cherry-picked to spin a narrative.

"We’re going to continue to release photos, and we want all the photos released, obviously. There has been close to a hundred photos released from the last group," Garcia said.

Democrats led by Garcia released a set of 92 images late last week, revealing previously undisclosed images of Epstein posing with rich, influential and powerful figures.

Most of the pictures depict rooms or locations with no people in them.

So far, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has handed over tens of thousands of documents to the committee for its review. In a press release, House Democrats said the committee had received 95,000 photos.

Garcia declined to say what decision-making process played into the disclosures from Oversight Democrats but affirmed that, to his knowledge, Republicans and Democrats share the same access to files trickling in from the DOJ.

"As far as I know, absolutely, yes," Garcia said when asked about the access.

"I think the public needs to know everything. Everything is going to come out. It’s going to come out on a rolling basis."

The DOJ is expected to continue providing the committee with requested materials.

Epstein, a former financier with an expansive social circle, died in 2019 while incarcerated on charges of sex trafficking minors, cutting short his prosecution and leaving behind questions about whether he had facilitated sexual encounters for some of his contacts. He was known to rub shoulders with rich and powerful figures like former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump and the British royal family’s Prince Andrew.



The photos disclosed by Oversight Democrats filled in his circle a bit more.

The images included pictures of film director Woody Allen, Segway inventor Dean Kamen and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. It also included several additional images of Trump posing with Epstein and a number of women, whose faces were redacted by the committee.

Notably, the pictures also included Steve Bannon, a conservative media personality.

In response to the new photos, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson accused Democrats of prematurely and deceptively disclosing their photos.

"[They are] selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative," Jackson told Fox News Digital.

Jackson did not expound on what she believed that narrative was.

Garcia didn’t explain why he had selected the pictures in last week’s release but said that all the pictures the committee comes across go through the same process.

"As soon as we get the pictures, we put the pictures out, we go through redactions, we put pictures out and see what happens," Garcia said.

