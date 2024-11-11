Expand / Collapse search
John Thune snags another endorsement in competitive GOP leader race to succeed McConnell

'Thune has never lied to me,' Sen. Kevin Cramer told Fox News Digital

By Julia Johnson Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., will be voting for Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., in the first secret ballot on Wednesday morning during the leadership elections.

"I told both Rick Scott and John Cornyn today that I'll be casting my first vote for John Thune," the North Dakota senator said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. 

Thune is competing against Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., to succeed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Republican leader in the upper chamber. McConnell is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. 

"Thune has never lied to me," Cramer said of the leader candidate. "I can't say that of everybody." 

Despite this comment, he maintained he has no "enemies" within the conference, which he said is a "good group."

TRUMP ALLIES BACK RICK SCOTT IN GOP SENATE LEADER RACE AS THEY LOOK TO INFLUENCE SECRET BALLOT

Kevin Cramer, John Thune

Kevin Cramer is the latest Republican to publicly endorse Thune. (Reuters)

He said making an endorsement was "the way to do it," in his opinion. "There's 53 of us. We all sought these positions of influence and, you know, appearing neutral seems sort of cowardice, if you will."

As his reasoning for supporting Thune, the senator explained their long history, both coming from a Dakota. "I've known John Thune since we were children, basically," he said, referencing the 1990 election cycle in both North and South Dakota when they were Republican Party directors. 

SCHUMER WON'T ALLOW DAVE MCCORMICK AT SENATE ORIENTATION, CITING OUTSTANDING PA BALLOTS

Sen. John Thune at a news conference

Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, speaks during a news conference following Senate Republican policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"All four of us from the Dakotas, of course, are supporting him," he added. Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., are publicly backing the former, but Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., hasn't made a public endorsement. 

Hoeven's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"I mean, John and I have a long personal relationship. He's a good friend. He is from the neighborhood," Cramer said. 

According to the North Dakota Republican, he thinks the leader race will need to go to a second secret ballot, as one candidate must reach 27 votes in order to win. 

SENATE LEADER CONTENDER JOHN THUNE RESPONDS TO NEW TRUMP LITMUS TEST AHEAD OF ELECTION

Sens. John Thune, John Cornyn, and Rick Scott

Senators John Thune, John Cornyn, and Rick Scott are contenders in the race to succeed Mitch McConnell as leader. (Getty Images)

As for the high-profile endorsements of Scott coming from external figures frequently aligned with President-Elect Donald Trump, Cramer said, "Everybody has an opinion. I mean, I have people in my own party in North Dakota that would like me to do one thing or another."

But, he stressed that the Republican conference as a whole is in line with Trump. "I endorsed Donald Trump and Donald Trump endorsed me," the senator said. 

"[W]hen it comes to the—literally the issue of governing, we're all on the same team. The Republican majority in the Senate to a T is in sync with Donald Trump's agenda."

CORNYN TOUTS LIFETIME FUNDRAISING PROWESS FOR GOP IN FINAL CASE TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL

Charlie Kirk, Rick Scott, Elon Musk

Scott has received several endorsements from Trump-aligned individuals.  (Reuters)

Trump notably has not endorsed a leader candidate, despite the pressure coming from those in his orbit, such as billionaire X owner Elon Musk. 

Thune has also been endorsed by Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. Cornyn was recently backed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Scott is being supported by Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Rand Paul, R-Ky., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

