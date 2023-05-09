Expand / Collapse search
Title 42 surge: WH won’t discuss ‘hypotheticals' about the numbers, says it will deal with crisis ‘humanely’

The Biden administration will use 'every available tool' to deal with tens of thousands of migrants expected to surge across the border

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says 'robust' plans are in place to deal with Title 42 migrant crisis 'humanely' Video

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said there is a plan to deal thousands of migrants expected to surge across the southern border once Title 42 ends this week, she declined to discuss "hypotheticals" about the numbers.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to discuss "hypotheticals" about the number of migrants expected to surge across the southern border when Title 42 is lifted this week, stating there is a plan to deal with the crisis "humanely."

"So what you can expect from us is that we're going to do everything that we can and use every available tool to us, as we have been, to deal with this issue in a humane and humane way, manage it humanely," Jean-Pierre told reporters at Tuesday's press briefing. 

"Our focus when it as it relates to managing the border is we're going to do this through enforcement, deterrence and diplomacy," she said. 

BORDER PATROL CLEARS WAY FOR MORE MIGRANT RELEASES TO CITY STREETS, SOURCES SAY: ‘THE DAM IS ABOUT TO BREAK’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on May 09, 2023 in Washington, DC.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took questions from reporters on a range of topics including U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with Congressional Leadership over the debt ceiling and the expiration of Title 42.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Migrants crossing into the US

An aerial view of migrants wait to cross the Rio Bravo into the United States before the Title 42 policy, which allows for the immediate expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country, comes to an end, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 08, 2023. (Christian Torres Chavez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

GOV. ABBOT TAKES ACTION TO SECURE US-MEXICO BORDER AHEAD OF TITLE 42 EXPIRATION: ‘MORE TO COME’

The looming end of Title 42 has put Border Patrol officials and Republican border hawks on edge as tens of thousands of migrants are expected to pour across the border and overwhelm law enforcement. Title 42 has been used since 2020 by both the Trump and Biden administration to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, nearly half of all migrant encounters ended in a Title 42 expulsion. The order will end on May 11 along with the COVID-19 national emergency.

Customs and Border Protection facilities are already over capacity in multiple sectors, according to CBP sources who spoke to Fox News Digital. The city of El Paso, Texas has already seen thousands of migrants camped out on the sidewalks.

BORDER PATROL UNION CRITICIZES FEDS AFTER ‘WARNING’ SENT AHEAD OF MIGRANT ‘ENFORCEMENT OPERATION’ IN TEXAS

Migrants

Two days ago, President Biden announced that 1,500 active-duty troops would be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 is expected to expire next week.  (Michael Gonzalez)

Officials have made 26,000 apprehensions and seen over 7,000 "gotaways" in just 72 hours, according to Border Patrol. Those numbers are overwhelming and the White House declined to say how many more are anticipated to come. 

The predominantly single adult migrants are expected to be encouraged by the belief they have a greater chance of being admitted into the U.S. once the order ends. The Biden administration has said that is misinformation and has warned that it is stiffening penalties for illegal entry while urging migrants to use expanded legal pathways instead. However, the prospect of mass releases into the U.S. interior of those who have illegally entered the U.S., after crossing multiple countries to do so, is likely to undercut that narrative.

"I can't get into hypotheticals about the numbers and what they were going to be or going to be," Jean-Pierre said. "That's not something I'm going to do here. What I can say is that we knew clearly we knew from the court that Title 42 was going to lift on Thursday, that's something that we were clearly very aware of since earlier this year. We have put plans in place and processes in place to deal with this very moment." 

She announced that Homeland Securiity Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will join her at the daily press briefing Thursday to discuss the administration's handling of the incoming migrants. 

"We have a multi-agency process. We believe we have a robust process to deal with what is going to occur after Title 42 lifts," Jean-Pierre said. "Again, we're using the tools that are available to us because Congress refuses to do their job when it relates to the border. Again, a system that has been broken for decades."

Fox News' Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

