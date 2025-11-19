Texas investigating USTA for possible violation of law banning biological males in women’s sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into the U.S. Tennis Association Texas League for a possible violation of state law that prohibits biological males from competing in women’s sports.

The probe comes as Republicans nationwide push to restrict transgender participation in female athletics, arguing it’s necessary to preserve fairness and safety in competition.

"We will defeat the radical left, which is obsessed with crushing the dreams of so many girls by allowing men to compete against women in sports," Paxton said in a statement.

Paxton’s office issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the USTA Texas League, seeking documents and policies related to transgender athlete participation. The attorney general’s office says it wants to determine whether the organization’s practices violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act or other consumer protection laws.

"If USTA is allowing biological males in women’s matches and misleading players about who they are competing against, my office will take all necessary action within our power to defend Texas women and girls," he continued.

According to Paxton’s office, the CID requests details on how players are informed about "delusional men competing under the guise of calling themselves ‘transgender’ competitors."

The USTA has sued Paxton’s office, challenging the CID and its underlying claims.

Earlier this year, Paxton sued the NCAA over its transgender eligibility policy, which allowed biological males to practice with women’s teams but not compete. He accused the association of failing to fully comply with President Donald Trump's executive order banning biological men from competing in women’s sports.

Paxton’s aggressive legal campaign against transgender inclusion in women’s athletics has also targeted U.S. Masters Swimming and local school boards, part of a broader Republican effort to tighten enforcement of Texas’ gender-based athletic laws.