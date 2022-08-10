Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas Gov. Abbott says migrants given consent waiver, not being 'forced' onto buses as NYC Mayor Adams alleged

Abbott said voluntary consent waivers given to migrants before boarding buses are available in multiple languages

By Bradford Betz , Bill Melugin | Fox News
close
NYC Mayor Eric Adams outraged over migrant buses arriving from Texas Video

NYC Mayor Eric Adams outraged over migrant buses arriving from Texas

Former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the implications of the migrant influx as the border crisis continues.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that migrants bused out of state are given voluntary consent waivers and are not — as New York City Mayor Eric Adams has alleged — being forced onto the buses.

The Republican governor, along with his Arizona counterpart, Doug Ducey, has enraged Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser by sending thousands of migrants to their cities. They’ve both said the action is to protest the Biden administration’s border policies.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Getty Images)

After around 40 migrants arrived at the Big Apple on Sunday, Adams said some of the migrants "wanted to go to other locations and they were not allowed to do so."

"They were forced on the bus with the understanding that they were going to other locations that they wanted to go," Adams said.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS DUBS ABBOTT AN ‘ANTI-AMERICAN GOVERNOR’ AS MIGRANT SPAT ESCALATES

Abbott’s office told Fox News that the mayor’s allegations are false, and that all migrants sign a waiver — available in multiple languages — before they get onto a bus to D.C. or NYC.

Fox News has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the governor’s allegations.

Another round of migrants arrived in New York City by bus Tuesday morning. While awaiting the arrival of the three new buses, NYC’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro accused a "morally corrupt" Abbott of using the busing of migrants to the Big Apple as a "political ploy" aimed to "foment anti-immigrant sentiment."

  • NYC migrants get off bus
    Image 1 of 4

    Migrants are greeted Wednesday morning by volunteers in New York City as they leave a bus sent by Texas. (Fox News)

  • Migrants from Texas getting off bus in New York City
    Image 2 of 4

    Migrants get off a bus Wednesday morning in New York City. (Fox News)

  • NYC migrant bus
    Image 3 of 4

    Migrants wave as they depart a bus in New York City from Texas. (Fox News)

  • Photo taken in Washington, D.C., shows migrants leaving a bus that transported them from Texas
    Image 4 of 4

    FILE - Approximately 30 migrants disembark after arriving by bus from Texas to Union Station near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 29, 2022. (Reuters/Ted Hesson)

Abbott began sending migrants out of his state into liberal cities as a way to bring evidence of the migrant crisis to their doorstep, and to bring attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

"In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," the Texas governor said. "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas has sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington, D.C., a surge that caused Bowser to activate the District of Columbia National Guard.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Lawrence Richard and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics