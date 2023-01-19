Supreme Court leak: Conservatives react to court's inability to find leaker in historic abortion ruling

Conservatives are reacting to a new report by the U.S. Supreme Court stating that it has been unable to identify the individual who leaked a draft opinion to Politico last year.

The report, released by the U.S. Supreme Court Marshal on Thursday, states that an investigative team hasn't been able to "identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence" who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft opinion.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said on Twitter that the court's inability to find the leaker is "chilling."

"The Supreme Court's report indicates that they cannot isolate the culprit among the over 80 possible suspects for the Dobbs leak. It is an admission that is almost as chilling as the leak itself," Turley said.

"It will likely revive concerns over whether the FBI should have been asked to take the lead on the investigation. The Court is only a few blocks from the world's leading forensic investigatory body. What is clear is that any hope for a deterrent on such unethical conduct has been dramatically reduced. Thus far, the culprit succeeded in not just leaking the opinion but evading detection."

David Marcus, a columnist, asked "Can Congress investigate the Supreme Court leak?"

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., tweeted that the leak will put the court's future operations at risk.

"This breaking news is a dangerous & inexcusable development that will jeopardize the future operations of our nation’s highest court. Justice has clearly not been served here & the guilty party remains at large," Johnson said.

