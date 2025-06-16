Expand / Collapse search
Abortion

Supreme Court will hear pro-life center's free speech fight against New Jersey

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin subpoenaed First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, seeking internal records including donor information

The Supreme Court on Monday granted a faith-based pregnancy center's request to review its case against the New Jersey attorney general, alleging the state violated its free speech rights.

The case was brought by First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, a Christian nonprofit that provides services to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

The nonprofit was subpoenaed by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who sought records over allegations the pregnancy center might be misleading women about offering abortion services.

The Christian-based center challenged the subpoena in federal court, asserting it infringed upon its First Amendment rights by potentially chilling its free speech. 

The Supreme Court will consider whether New Jersey's investigatory demand must first be adjudicated in state court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.