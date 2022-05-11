Supreme Court conservatives 'heavily, heavily burdened' by draft leak: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are preparing to meet for a conference day tomorrow, while they deal with the fallout of a leaked draft opinion that, if published, will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Ever since the draft went public, abortion rights activists have been protesting, not just outside the Supreme Court building, but outside the private homes of conservative justices. At the same time, Chief Justice John Roberts has called for an investigation into how the document was leaked in the first place.

"This is the most serious assault on the court, perhaps from within, that the Supreme Court’s ever experienced," a source described as "close to the court's conservatives" told Politico. "It’s an understatement to say they are heavily, heavily burdened by this."

Thursday's conference is the first since Politico published the leaked opinion. Since then, demonstrators have been stationing themselves outside Republican-appointed justices' homes and the Supreme Court has erected a fence around the court building. A left-wing group going by the name Ruth Sent Us is planning protests outside all six conservative justices' homes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the White House has endorsed this activity, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki stating that they "have been peaceful to date." This, despite federal law prohibiting "picketing or parading" outside a judge's residence "with the intent of influencing" them.

So far, Politico has reported, the leaked draft from Justice Samuel Alito, which was dated February, is the only draft to be circulated internally so far. No dissenting opinions have been circulated yet.

A statement from the Supreme Court issued last week said that while the leaked document is "authentic," it "does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

