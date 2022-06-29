Supreme Court announces Ketanji Brown Jackson swearing-in date

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on Thursday, according to a statement from the court.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. will administer the Constitutional Oath during the ceremony and outgoing Associate Justice Stephen Breyer will administer the Judicial Oath. Jackson's family will be in attendance, according to the statement.

Jackson previously served on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The ceremony for Jackson's swearing-in will be on Thursday at noon and will be live-streamed on the Supreme Court's website.

"The Court has announced that tomorrow, beginning at 10 a.m., it will hand down all remaining opinions ready during this Term. Accordingly, my retirement from active service under the provisions of 28 U.S.C. § 371(b) will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon," Breyer wrote.

In the Breyer's retirement letter, he said it has been a "great honor" to serve on the Supreme Court.

"It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law," Breyer wrote.

Breyer was nominated by President Bill Clinton and was confirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court on July 29, 1994.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report.