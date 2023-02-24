Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Sunday school, church services play a big part in former President Jimmy Carter's life

Sunday services at Maranatha Baptist Church are a huge part of the 39th president's life

Jake Karalexis
By Jake Karalexis | Fox News
close
Sunday school, church services, play a big part in former President Jimmy Carter's life Video

Sunday school, church services, play a big part in former President Jimmy Carter's life

Former President Jimmy Carter used to teach Sunday school every week at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Sunday services are a huge part of his life

Plains, GA – PLAINS, GA - Jan Williams has gone to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, with former President Jimmy Carter for decades. 

When Carter started teaching Sunday school every week, Williams noticed the church getting more crowded. 

"We saw that a lot of people were going to be coming," Williams said. "And we started getting more and more every Sunday."

So many people started coming that visitors had to show up the day before services to reserve their seats. 

JIMMY CARTER, A 'MODEL OF KINDNESS': REACTION POURS IN FOR 39TH US PRESIDENT AS HE ENTERS HOSPICE

Former President Jimmy Carter used to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Former President Jimmy Carter used to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church. (Fox News)

FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER TO SPEND 'REMAINING TIME' AT HOME RECEIVING HOSPICE CARE

"People would have to come here on Saturday afternoon, get a number, drive back in the parking lot, could not leave and then they would spend the night in their car," Williams said.

Maranatha Baptist Church is located in former President Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Maranatha Baptist Church is located in former President Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia. (Fox News)

Williams emphasized that church was a huge priority for President Carter. 

He did everything he could to be there every Sunday and spread the word.  

JIMMY CARTER HAD ONE OF THE 'GREATEST SECOND ACTS' IN AMERICAN HISTORY, CONSERVATIVE HISTORIAN SAYS

Former President Jimmy Carter focused on teaching lessons that could be applied to everyday life

Former President Jimmy Carter focused on teaching lessons that could be applied to everyday life (Fox News)

"He tried his best at all times to plan trips away from Plains during the week, so he could return on the weekend," Williams said. "To be here, for his church service." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

In his teachings, Carter focused on lessons that could be applied to everyday life. 

"When you walked out of our church, you could go use that in the days ahead," Williams said.

Jake Karalexis joined Fox News in 2022 as a multimedia reporter in Seattle.

More from Politics