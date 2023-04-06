Stormy Daniels on watching Trump indictment: 'The king has been dethroned'

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels described former President Donald Trump as a "king" who has "been dethroned" after his unprecedented surrender and arraignment this week in a New York City courthouse.

"Part of me was, you know, finally, like he had to go in and be under the rule of someone else," Daniels told Piers Morgan in a 90-minute interview that will be available on Fox Nation Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

"He had to obey the judge and walk through like a, you know, the king has been dethroned. He's no longer untouchable, and nobody should be untouchable. It doesn’t matter what your job description is, whether you’re the president, like, you should be held responsible for your actions," she said.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in criminal court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon. The charges are related to alleged hush-money payments made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

STORMY DANIELS SAYS TRUMP DOESN'T DESERVE JAIL TIME ON HUSH-MONEY CHARGES

Daniels said she had a "range of emotions" Tuesday afternoon but said "sad" was the emotion that she felt was the "most impactful and shocking" for her.

"I’m not the fire," she said. "I was the spark that lit the fuse and blew up the keg."

STORMY DANIELS SITS DOWN WITH FOX NATION'S 'PIERS MORGAN UNCENSORED' FOR 'ASTONISHING' INTERVIEW

Daniels admitted that she hasn’t read the indictment, which was unsealed during the arraignment Tuesday, and said she has "no legal knowledge of it."

In the New York Supreme Court indictment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged that Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

Experts, both Republican and Democrat, have publicly criticized Bragg's indictment, arguing that the case is a weak one that is politically motivated and damaging to the public's trust in the legal system.

Daniels, who has alleged an affair with Trump that the former president has denied, said she does not believe that jail time is the appropriate punishment for the recent indictment and suggested that other legal issues he is facing are more egregious.

STORMY DANIELS GLOATS OVER TRUMP ARRAIGNMENT WITH X-RATED TWEET

"Specific to my case," Daniels said, "I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely, because a bigger problem is that if these allegations against him, or whatever else that we don't know yet, [and] he is found guilty, or the evidence suggests that he is or whatever … that it's going to just basically, I mean, it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that and worse."

Speaking about the non-disclosure agreement between Daniels and Trump’s legal team, the former adult film actress says she only signed it because she "wanted it to go away" and the "last thing" she wanted was for news of their alleged interaction to become public.

Daniels said that she would agree to testify against Trump when she is called upon in the upcoming trial, also saying that she doesn't hate the former president but rather feels "sorry" for him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Tell the truth," Daniels said when asked by Morgan what she would say to Trump. "You know what I mean? You do have a daughter, you do potentially have granddaughters and women, you know, and if you continue to do this, you are setting a precedent where people think that they won't be held accountable, and there will be. I'm just afraid there's going to be a lot of people hurt."