Wife of ex-top Biden DOJ official now prosecuting Trump has donated thousands to Biden, Obama

The wife of an ex-Biden Department of Justice official, who is currently serving as a top prosecutor with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office targeting former President Trump, donated thousands of dollars supporting President Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Anne Kimball Small, the wife of Matthew Colangelo and a former Obama White House official, donated $2,800 to Biden’s campaign in 2020, according to FEC records reviewed by Fox News Digital. Small also supported Obama’s successful 2008 campaign and donated $500 to John Kerry’s failed 2004 presidential campaign.

A 2013 press release detailed Small’s career background during the Obama administration, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) general counsel, Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel in the White House Counsel’s Office. Her legal career was preceded by clerking for now-retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and graduating from Harvard Law School.

"Ms. Small previously worked at the SEC as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation and Adjudication, helping to oversee enforcement matters, appellate cases, and adjudications," the press release continued. "She becomes the first woman to be named General Counsel of the SEC."

Small has been serving on the board of directors at the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, which has been vocal against former President Trump, since early 2020, according to an archived version of the left-wing group's website. In addition to Small, Jonathan Soros, the youngest of liberal billionaire George Soros's three children from his first marriage, has also been serving on the board.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund earlier this year filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court calling for the disqualification of Trump from running for president, citing the 14th Amendment, according to a press release.

"The Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which was adopted during the Reconstruction period to safeguard our newly multi-racial democracy from forces who opposed the abolition of slavery and Black citizenship, prohibits government officials who engage in insurrections against the United States from serving again as officers of the United States under Section 3 of that Amendment," the press release said. "The Colorado Supreme Court determined that this provision disqualifies former President Trump from appearing on that state’s ballot because he engaged in an insurrection in connection with the events of January 6, 2021."

While the group said the amicus brief wasn't filed on behalf of any political party, the group's president and Director-Counsel, Janai Nelson, fumed over the unanimous Supreme Court decision that favored Trump in the Colorado ballot disqualification dispute.

"By not only ignoring the plain text and purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment but proscribing the exact manner in which Congress would have to act in order to ensure ‘oath breaking insurrectionists’ cannot hold office, the Court effectively provided constitutional immunity to insurrectionists, absent legislation from Congress," Nelson said.

"This continues a disturbing and dangerous pattern of judicial overreach and activism," she continued. "At a time of mounting threats to the rule of law and to the preservation of our multi-racial, multi-ethnic democracy, as well as a crisis in public confidence in our judiciary, it is critical that courts adhere to their role in deciding cases and controversies. Today the Court failed to do so."

Nelson has also gone as far as opposing Trump's First Amendment rights on social media, saying his "speech is quite strongly against the public’s interest—especially the interests of our democracy and the specific groups he has targeted that have suffered violent attack and other assaults as a result" after it was reported that his Facebook and Instagram would be reinstated last year. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said this decision was the "right call," which was rebuked by Nelson.

The FEC filings are the latest instance of several ties between the Colangelo family and the Democratic Party. Fox News Digital reported earlier this week that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid Colangelo thousands of dollars for "political consulting" in 2018.

In addition to the payments, Colangelo also donated hundreds of dollars to Obama's 2008 campaign and held several roles in the Obama administration, a Fox News Digital review found.

"He has been a Distinguished Lecturer at the Georgetown University Law Center, and served in the Obama administration as a Deputy Assistant to President Obama and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council," an archived DOJ "staff profile" said. "Prior to that, he served as Chief of Staff to Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez for three years, and as Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice."

The DNC consulting payments were disbursed when Colangelo's former boss, Tom Perez, was the DNC chair.

White House visitor logs from the Obama administration also show Colangelo's name dozens of times for various meetings with top officials, including several meetings with Biden's current White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, who was serving as the director of the National Economic Council between 2014 and early 2017 when Colangelo was the deputy director of the NEC.

Susan Hoffinger, another prosecutor from Bragg’s office leading the questioning of adult film actress Stormy Daniels in Trump's criminal trial, also donated to President Biden’s campaign in 2020. The donations included a number of other Democrat politicians and organizations over the years.

Hoffinger donated $500 to Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020: a donation of $250 in February 2020 and another donation of $250 in March 2020. She donated more than $900 to ActBlue during the 2020 cycle. ActBlue is an online fundraising platform for Democrat candidates, progressive organizations and nonprofits.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas sent a scathing letter to the DOJ and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg late last month demanding answers about the "cesspool of partisanship" in the DOJ, Fox News Digital reported last month.

"The Department of Justice under President Biden has proven to be a cesspool of partisanship, further evident by the hyper-politicized courts that have taken up President Trump’s criminal trials," Gooden's letter read. "DA Bragg’s decision to hire Mr. Colangelo, a former DOJ official with close ties to the White House and Attorney General Garland, is yet another example of the unconstitutional approach to President Trump’s trial."

Gooden asked to receive a response to his questions by May 24, 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to Small, Colangelo, and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

