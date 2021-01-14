Scalise calls for CNN's Tapper to apologize for 'disgraceful' swipe at amputee veteran Rep. Brian Mast

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., called on CNN anchor Jake Tapper to apologize to Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., after the journalist made a remark about his military service.

"That was a disgraceful comment," Scalise told Fox News' "The Story". "Jake Tapper needs to just apologize and admit what he said was wrong. I'm dear friends with Brian Mast. Brian last night went to Walter Reed Hospital and worked out with wounded warriors.

"Brian lost two legs fighting for this country," Scalise added. "To question his love for this country and his commitment to this country when he literally lost his his two legs and lost some fingers as a bomb squad technician fighting for our freedoms, he [Tapper] owes Brian Mast an apology."

During CNN's coverage of the House vote to impeach President Trump Wednesday, Tapper noted that Mast, a retired staff sergeant who served in Afghanistan, "lost his legs fighting for democracy abroad, although I don't know about his commitment to it here in the United States."

Mast was one of 67 House Republicans who voted in favor of an objection to Arizona's Electoral College votes Jan. 6, hours after a deadly riot at the Capitol building.

"Brian Mast is the kind of person that makes this country great," Scalise concluded. "He's an American hero, and Jake really should just apologize and drop it."

Scalise also responded to another CNN host, Don Lemon, who associated Trump voters with the Ku Klux Klan.

The minority whip called Lemon's remarks part of "the playbook of the cancel culture, socialist left."

"They want to just demonize the opposition because their ideas are very radical," Scalise said. "I mean, the things they talk about, you know, taking away people's rights, the Green New Deal, raising taxes, all the things that they really stand for, they don't want to talk about publicly.

"So they just want to demonize the opposition, cancel you on social media. Those are the things that are the classic tactics of the cancel culture. I think people are fed up with that. You know, let's focus on actual things that matter to families, not trying to demonize someone who disagrees with you on issues."