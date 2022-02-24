Steve Jobs’ son Reed Jobs has no interest in Nancy Pelosi’s House seat: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears the 30-year-old son of late Apple founder Steve Jobs won’t be seeking to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her San Francisco congressional district, according to a report.

On Wednesday, Puck News reported that Reed Jobs, offspring of the tech visionary who died in 2011, had been involved in talks about possible running for Pelosi’s seat, potentially joining a field that may include state Sen. Scott Weiner and Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi.

Pelosi, 81, is expected to retire at the end of her current term, especially if Republicans win back control of the House in the midterm elections later this year, the report said.

Reed Jobs manages health care investments for the Emerson Collective, an umbrella organization for his family’s philanthropic and political interests, and is particularly interested in efforts to cure cancer and combat the effects of climate change, the Puck News report said.

But after SFGate.com picked up the story, a spokesperson for the Emerson Collective told the news outlet that Jobs had "absolutely no plans to run for Congress and is solely focused on his work here at Emerson."

The Puck News story described Reed Jobs as "sarcastic, trollish, quirky and nerdy," and said he is known as a megadonor to Democratic Party candidates.

Last year, the Emerson Collective hired former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., as an adviser, SFGate.com reported. Kennedy, a grandson of the later Robert F. Kennedy, tried to oust longtime U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., in a primary in 2020.

Reed Jobs’ mother is businesswoman Laurene Powell Jobs, whose net worth was estimated to be around $18.5 billion in March 2020.

Reed Jobs’ siblings are Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Eve Jobs and Erin Siena Jobs.