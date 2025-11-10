Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump, states back in court over SNAP as benefits remain in legal limbo

The fight over SNAP funding has escalated to the Supreme Court, as the government shutdown stretches past the 40 day mark.

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
close
Mike Johnson: These blue states have abused the SNAP program Video

Mike Johnson: These blue states have abused the SNAP program

House Speaker Mike Johnson discusses if SNAP is serving its purpose amid the government shutdown on 'The Will Cain Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawyers for roughly two dozen states will head to court Monday to block the Trump administration's attempt to penalize them for making full payments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. 

The filing is the latest in a chaotic, fast-moving legal saga centered on the status of the nation’s largest anti-hunger program, which supports 42 million low-income Americans and remains stalled as a result of the ongoing government shutdown.  

"Food assistance is not a political issue," New York Attorney General Letitia James told reporters Monday. "It is a moral imperative, and no one should go hungry because their own government is refusing to feed them."

The request for emergency intervention comes after the Trump administration on Saturday threatened to slap states who paid out the full SNAP benefits with steep economic penalties, despite an order from U.S. District Judge John McConnell, who ordered the administration to make the full SNAP payments fully available compared to just 65%, as had been previously outlined.

TWO JUDGES RULE TRUMP ADMIN MUST KEEP SNAP BENEFITS IN PLACE AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

New York Attorney General Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York.   (Brittainy Newman/AP Photo)

Trump officials further urged the Supreme Court in a supplemental brief Monday afternoon to keep in place an emergency stay handed down by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. 

They cited the progress Congress has made towards resolving the ongoing shutdown, and added that, in their view, "the answer to this crisis is not for federal courts to reallocate resources without lawful authority." 

"The only way to end this crisis — which the Executive is adamant to end — is for Congress to reopen the government," they added.

States have until tomorrow morning to file their response to the Supreme Court.

The judge had scolded the Trump administration for agreeing to fund just 65% of the SNAP benefits. "It’s likely that SNAP recipients are hungry as we sit here," McConnell said Thursday shortly before issuing the new order, which gave the USDA less than 24 hours to comply. 

In appealing the case, Trump's legal team had argued that the judge's order "makes a mockery of the separation of powers," and accused McConnell of overstepping his powers as a federal judge.

"There is no lawful basis for an order that directs USDA to somehow find $4 billion in the metaphorical couch cushions," DOJ lawyers argued, describing his order as an "unprecedented injunction." 

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES TRUMP MUST FULLY FUND SNAP PROGRAM BY FRIDAY

SNAP benefits seen inside of a store

"SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen inside a Family Dollar Stores Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture told states in a directive on Saturday that states that failed to comply with the administration's plans and pay only the reduced SNAP benefits could see a cancellation of federal cost-sharing benefits for SNAP, and would be otherwise fully financially "responsible for the consequences" of their actions.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin spoke out about the actions before heading to court today to seek emergency intervention. 

"We’re asking the courts to block Saturday night’s guidance and immediately make full SNAP benefits available," Bonta said of the lawsuit. 

The group accused the Trump administration of playing politics with SNAP benefits, or the food aid that provides benefits to roughly one in eight Americans.

DOJ ACCUSES FEDERAL JUDGE OF MAKING ‘MOCKERY OF THE SEPARATION OF POWERS’ IN SNAP APPEAL

Supreme Court - Trump National Guard cases

A U.S. Supreme Court police officer stands watch outside of the Supreme Court building on June 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The Trump administration asked the court to intervene and stay a lower court ruling blocking it from deploying National Guard troops to the city of Chicago.   (Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photo)

The New Jersey attorney general, Matt Platkin, described the effort by USDA to halt full SNAP payments and shift the costs to states as the "most heinous thing" he had seen while in office. 

"There are more children in New Jersey on SNAP than consists of the entire population of our state's largest city," he said, in an effort to contextualize the number of people in the Garden State alone who are served by the food aid program. 

"The new guidance from USDA "claimed that the steps we've taken to follow its earlier guidance and a court order were ‘unauthorized,’ and that we must immediately undo the actions, or we would face steep penalties," Bonta said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump officials separately told the Supreme Court on Monday that they will continue to seek their emergency stay of another federal judge’s order requiring them to keep SNAP benefits fully funded during the ongoing government shutdown.

The administration "still intends to pursue a stay" of that order, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the Supreme Court in a filing, barring any eleventh-hour action from Congress to reach consensus and reopen the government after the more than 40-day government shutdown. 

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI and other national news. She previously covered national politics at the Washington Examiner and The Washington Post, with additional bylines in Politico Magazine, the Colorado Gazette and others. You can send tips to Breanne at Breanne.Deppisch@fox.com, or follow her on X at @breanne_dep.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue