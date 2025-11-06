Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Federal judge rules Trump must fully fund SNAP program by Friday

'People have gone without for too long,' the judge said Thursday.

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
SNAP benefits halted during government shutdown Video

SNAP benefits halted during government shutdown

Fox News' Christina Coleman reports the latest on how the government shutdown is impacting Americans as the political blame game continues. 

A federal judge in Rhode Island on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to fully fund the nation's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food aid program by Friday, rejecting the administration's effort to only partially fund the benefits program for some 42 million low-income Americans.

"People have gone without for too long," U.S. District Judge Jack McConnell said in court Thursday. 

He scolded the Trump administration for failing to comply with the order he issued last week, which required the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund the SNAP benefits programs before its funds were slated to lapse on Nov. 1 — marking the first time in the program's 60-year history that its payments were halted. 

TWO JUDGES RULE TRUMP ADMIN MUST KEEP SNAP BENEFITS IN PLACE AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

SNAP benefits seen inside of a store

"SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen inside a Family Dollar Stores Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The judge also said Trump officials failed to address a known funding distribution problem that  could cause SNAP payments to be delayed for weeks or months in some states. He ordered the USDA to tap other contingency funds as needed.

"It’s likely that SNAP recipients are hungry as we sit here," McConnell said on Thursday. 

Trump administration officials said in a court filing this week that they would pay just 65% of the roughly $9 billion owed to fund the SNAP program for November, prompting the judge to update his order — and give the administration just 24 hours to comply.

President Trump speaks at the 'America Business Forum.'

President of the United States, Donald Trump, speaks onstage during day 1 of the America Business Forum at Kaseya Center on November 05, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for America Business Forum)

"The evidence shows that people will go hungry, food pantries will be overburdened, and needless suffering will occur," McConnell said. "That's what irreparable harm here means."

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI and other national news. She previously covered national politics at the Washington Examiner and The Washington Post, with additional bylines in Politico Magazine, the Colorado Gazette and others. You can send tips to Breanne at Breanne.Deppisch@fox.com, or follow her on X at @breanne_dep.

