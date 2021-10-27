Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

State Department
Published

State Department issues first gender X US passport

American passport applicants no longer have to choose between male or female genders

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The State Department on Wednesday issued the first U.S. passport with an "X" gender marker, granting a third option for American passport holders who do not identify as female or male. 

"The Department of State continues the process of updating its policies regarding gender markers on U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity," press secretary Ned Price said in a statement. 

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation (AP Photo/Eileen Putman)

"The Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport or CRBA," he added.

PASSPORT BACKLOG SURGES TO NEARLY 2.2M AS APPLICANTS WAIT UP TO 24 WEEKS

The move was first announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June and said it means Americans will no longer require a medical certificate to opt-out of choosing a specific gender. 

The department did not specify to whom the passport was issued.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)

U.S. special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, said the move was a historic policy adaptation that brings the U.S. government more in line with a "lived reality" for many Americans.

"When a person obtains identity documents that reflect their true identity, they live with greater dignity and respect," Stern said.

The option to mark gender X on a passport application is not yet available to all passport applicants. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Price said the department hopes to make the option widely available starting in early 2022.

State Department spokesman Ned Price.

State Department spokesman Ned Price. (AP)

"I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people – including LGBTQI+ persons," Price added. 

More from Politics