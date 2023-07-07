Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Special Counsel Jack Smith spent $5.5 million in just four months of investigating Trump

Smith spent over $2.6M on personnel compensation and benefits as well as $456,808 on 'rent, communications, and utilities'

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
Jack Smith's 'obviously a real political partisan': Jason Chaffetz Video

Jack Smith's 'obviously a real political partisan': Jason Chaffetz

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss commentary by former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, R., regarding Special Counsel Jack Smith and the fallout following the Trump indictment.

The special counsel leading the federal probe into former President Trump’s alleged mishandling of sensitive documents spent nearly $5.5 million in the first four months of the investigation.

The office of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s statement of expenditures from November 2022 to the end of March 2023 was released on Friday, revealing how the investigator is using taxpayer dollars.

Smith was also made the lead on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into the January 6 riots.

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE TO INTERVIEW WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH AS PART OF JAN. 6 PROBE

Jack Smith

The office of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s statement of expenditures from November 2022 to the end of March 2023 was released on Friday, revealing how the investigator is using taxpayer dollars. (Fox News screenshot/AP Photo)

According to his office’s disclosure, Smith spent a total $5,428,579 on his investigations, including more than $1.8 million on "contractual services."

By comparison, Special Counsel Robert Hur has spent $615,962 since his appointment this year to investigate President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president.

Additionally, since 2020, Special Counsel John Durham has reported $7,683,839 total in expenditures while investigating Russian interference in U.S. elections.

This means that in four months, Smith has spent the equivalent of over 70 percent of Durham's two-and-a-half-year-old investigation's total cost.

John Durham

John Durham testifies before the House Judiciary committee on Wednesday, June 20, 2023. (Screenshot/HouseJudiciaryCommittee)

The footnote breaking down the total $1,881,926 noted that $1,674,947 went to "litigation/investigative support," $143,493 was used for "IT services," $63,151 went to "transcripts," and $335 was used "for other services."

Additionally, Smith spent over $2.6 million on personnel compensation and benefits as well as $456,808 on "rent, communications, and utilities."

A Department of Justice spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Smith inherited two separate investigations that had already well advanced and that the bulk of the support money is going toward litigation and staff expenses for the two investigations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks

Smith has been under scrutiny since being tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland to run point on investigating the former president’s trove of sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Smith has been under scrutiny since being tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland to run point on investigating the former president’s trove of sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently introduced a bill to defund Smith’s office amid the investigation.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

