Special counsel Jack Smith asks court to halt his appeal against Trump in Florida case

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the latest on President-elect Trump's legal cases, the battle over Senate leadership and the media's meltdown over Trump's victory.
Special counsel Jack Smith is asking an appeals court to halt his appeal against President-elect Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified and top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Smith did the same in the D.C. election interference case last week.
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to members of the media at the Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
The news comes after Fox News confirmed that Smith will be stepping down before Trump takes office.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
