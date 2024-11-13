Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith asks court to halt his appeal against Trump in Florida case

The DOJ prosecutor is expected to resign

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , David Spunt Fox News
Published
close
Jack Smith accused of 'violating the Constitution' as future of Trump's legal cases remain unclear Video

Jack Smith accused of 'violating the Constitution' as future of Trump's legal cases remain unclear

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the latest on President-elect Trump's legal cases, the battle over Senate leadership and the media's meltdown over Trump's victory.

Special counsel Jack Smith is asking an appeals court to halt his appeal against President-elect Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified and top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Smith did the same in the D.C. election interference case last week.

Smith announces Trump indictment

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to members of the media at the Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes after Fox News confirmed that Smith will be stepping down before Trump takes office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics