Special counsel Jack Smith to appeal Trump classified documents case

Following U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to dismiss the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, Special counsel Jack Smith said he intends to file an appeal.

"The dismissal of the case deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts to have considered the issue that the Attorney General is statutorily authorized to appoint a Special Counsel. The Justice Department has authorized the Special Counsel to appeal the court’s order," Peter Carr, Public Information Jack Smith's office told Fox News Digital.

Cannon dismissed the case against former President Trump for the handling of classified documents, and some legal experts are calling it a "strongly reasoned" opinion that eliminates the "greatest legal threat" to Trump.

On Monday, Cannon issued a 93-page opinion dismissing the case on the grounds that the appointment of Special counsel Jack Smith to oversee the case was unconstitutional.

This is a developing story.