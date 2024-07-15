Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith to appeal Trump classified documents case

A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
close
Judge Cannon rules Jack Smith's appointment 'unlawful' as he wasn't Senate confirmed Video

Judge Cannon rules Jack Smith's appointment 'unlawful' as he wasn't Senate confirmed

Fox News' David Spunt provides updates on Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to dismiss Trump's classified documents case over the unlawful appointment of Jack Smith. 'Outnumbered' panelists react.

Following U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to dismiss the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, Special counsel Jack Smith said he intends to file an appeal. 

"The dismissal of the case deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts to have considered the issue that the Attorney General is statutorily authorized to appoint a Special Counsel. The Justice Department has authorized the Special Counsel to appeal the court’s order," Peter Carr, Public Information Jack Smith's office told Fox News Digital. 

trump and jack smith

Donald Trump and Jack Smith. (Getty Images)

Cannon dismissed the case against former President Trump for the handling of classified documents, and some legal experts are calling it a "strongly reasoned" opinion that eliminates the "greatest legal threat" to Trump.

On Monday, Cannon issued a 93-page opinion dismissing the case on the grounds that the appointment of Special counsel Jack Smith to oversee the case was unconstitutional. 

This is a developing story. 

