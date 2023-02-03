South Carolina Dem James Clyburn funneled six figures from campaign funds to family last cycle, filings show

South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn funneled six figures worth of campaign cash to two of his family members throughout the 2022 election cycle, filings show.

The longtime congressman's campaign largesse included forking tens of thousands of dollars over to a company linked to his son-in-law. He also sent nearly $100,000 to his grandson, Federal Election Commission records show.

While it's legal for federal politicians to pay family members from their campaigns, ethics experts have generally disapproved of the practice. Despite this, both political parties have taken advantage of the perk.

Clyburn's family payments the last election cycle include $57,500 to 49 Magnolia Blossom LLC for rent expenses, filings show. That company has close ties to his daughter, Jennifer Clyburn Reed.

According to South Carolina business records, Clyburn Reed's husband, Walter A Reed, is the registered agent of the limited liability company.

Clyburn also paid out $94,000 to his grandson Walter A.C. Reed during the midterm election cycle for "campaign management fees," his filings further show.

Clyburn has not faced a legitimate threat to his House seat since entering Congress in 1993 and has easily cruised through re-elections in the Palmetto State's 6th congressional district.

His campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on the payments.

The high-ranking Democrat was arguably the most pivotal figure for President Biden's 2020 campaign. During the presidential primary, Clyburn helped swing South Carolina in Biden's favor and set him on his path toward the White House.

And after winning the election, President Biden nominated the congressman's daughter, Clyburn Reed, a former teacher, as federal co-chair of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission in 2021.

In December of that year, the Senate narrowly approved her for the position, which works to relieve economic hardship in the southeastern United States.

Clyburn has since come forward with an enthusiastic endorsement for a second Biden term.

"I'm all-in for President Biden," Clyburn recently told CBS' Robert Costa in an interview. "I think he's demonstrated, in these two years … that he is deserving of re-election. And I do believe he will be re-elected irrespective of who the Republicans, they put up."