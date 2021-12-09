Senate approves Rep. Clyburn's daughter to head federal commission

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The senate narrowly confirmed President Biden's nomination of Rep. James Clyburn's, D-S.C., daughter to a federal commission aimed at easing economic hardship in the southeastern United States.



Biden nominated Jennifer Clyburn Reed in September to serve as the federal chairperson of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC). The SCRC is a previously inactive commission established in 2008 to address poverty in the southeastern region of the U.S. The nomination was approved Wednesday by voice vote.

"Jennifer Clyburn Reed has a long history of serving her community and would bring importance and expertise to this position. Reed has a background in public education and focus on equity issues and historically underrepresented populations," a White House official told Fox News before Clyburn was confirmed.

The official told Fox News it was the administration's "priority to nominate someone who lives in the Southeast Crescent Region and who will be a strong advocate for investing resources into impoverished communities."

While SCRC was founded under former President Obama, the commission was re-activated in the autumn of 2019. SCRC states that the region, sometimes called the U.S. Blackbelt, is "challenged with economic indicators that are in many cases parallel with those of an emerging nation."

"Outside of the Appalachian region of the country, the Blackbelt is the next largest contiguous region of systemic, persistent poverty in the US," the SCRC states.

Several Biden aides and advisers' children have secured positions within the administration. Daniel Ricchetti and Shannon Ricchetti are the son and daughter of Steve Ricchetti, a counselor to Biden. Daniel Ricchetti is a senior adviser in the office of the undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, and Shannon Ricchetti is deputy associate director at the office of the White House social secretary.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki's sister, Stephanie Psaki, was appointed to a senior adviser role within the Department of Health and Human Services in March. Her official title is senior adviser on human rights and gender equity in the Office of Global Affairs.



Houston Keene and Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.