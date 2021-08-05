Second vaccinated GOP South Carolina lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

"After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive," the GOP lawmaker announced on Twitter Thursday. "I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild. To every extent possible, I will continue my work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten (10) days."

The news comes just days after Sen. Lindsey Graham announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Graham, another GOP lawmaker from South Carolina, announced that he was also experiencing only mild symptoms from the disease.

Norman’s diagnosis comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has grappled with how to respond to the delta variant of the virus, which health experts say is highly contagious. "Breakthrough" cases involving those who are vaccinated are still considered rare, and the CDC has continued to urge Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Experts believe that even when breakthrough cases do occur, the likelihood of severe symptoms or hospitalization is lowered for vaccinated individuals.

Norman was one of several GOP lawmakers who were fined $500 in May for refusing to wear masks on the House floor, in violation of the chamber’s mask mandate that was in place at the time.

The GOP lawmakers attempted to challenge the fine in June, arguing that the mask mandate was not in line with CDC guidelines that allowed for vaccinated individuals to go unmasked indoors.

The House recently reinstituted its mask mandate after updated guidance from the CDC called vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors again in high-risk areas.