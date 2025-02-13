Expand / Collapse search
Religion

Social media pounces on Rick Warren tweet about Jesus: 'You’ll find him in the middle'

The tweet has amassed millions views and thousands of replies

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Rick Warren faced a raft of backlash on X in response to a post in which he referred to the two thieves who were crucified on either side of Jesus, and declared, "If you’re looking for the #realJesus, not a caricature disfigured by partisan motivations, you’ll find him in the middle, not on either side."

Warren, the author of the popular book "The Purpose Driven Life," founded Saddleback Church with his wife Kay in 1980, according to pastorrick.com.

His Feb. 11 post has earned thousands of replies and more than 3 million views.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE ORDER CREATING TASK FORCE TO ‘ERADICATE ANTI-CHRISTIAN BIAS’

Rick Warren

Pastor Rick Warren attends a ceremony honoring actress/producer Roma Downey with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 11, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif.  (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Seth Dillon, the CEO of the satire site the Babylon Bee, sarcastically quipped, "Yeah, because if there's one thing Jesus was known for, it was his desire to meet in the middle and compromise on the issues that matter most." 

"This is possibly the worst Biblical interpretation I’ve ever seen, and that’s really saying something," conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey declared. "Jesus is not ‘in the middle’ on the murder of children, gender deception, the definition of marriage, or anything else, for that matter. In fact, I seem to remember Him having a particular disdain for the lukewarm."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE FEELS PEOPLE ARE ‘LESS AFRAID OF BEING CANCELED’ IN HOLLYWOOD FOR THEIR FAITH

Pastor Rick Warren and President Barack Obama join hands

Pastor Rick Warren and presumptive Democratic Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., join hands during the Civil Forum on the Presidency at the Saddleback Church Aug. 16, 2008 in Lake Forest, Calif. (David McNew/Getty Images)

"What happens when the authorial intent of a biblical text is discarded? The text becomes a wax nose, bent according to our own intent. Case in point," Brad Klassen, a professor at The Master's Seminary, wrote regarding Warren's post.

David Limbaugh, the brother of the late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh, tweeted, "Meaningless mush," adding, "with all due respect."

SOUTHERN BAPTISTS REJECT RICK WARREN-FOUNDED CHURCH'S APPEAL OF OUSTER OVER FEMALE PASTORS

Pastor Rick Warren and President George W. Bush

President George W. Bush (R) talks with Dr. Rick Warren, founder of the Saddleback Church, before receiving the International Medal of PEACE during the Saddleback Civil Forum on Global Health at the Newseum Dec. 1, 2008 in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

In his most recent tweet prior to the one that came under so much scrutiny, Warren had written, "Jesus: "Whoever #serves me must #FOLLOW me." Jn 12:26," adding, "Seems obvious, right? But while serving Jesus in ministry, we can stop #following Him! Instead, we start following politicians, podcasters, or peers-and our vision, values & priorities come from social media, not Jesus. #bad"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

