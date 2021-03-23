‘Small’ crowd, including Trump supporters, greets Biden in Ohio: Report

President Biden arrived to speak in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday where a "small" crowd of supporters and protesters awaited his arrival, according to a local report.

Several supporters gathered to greet the president’s motorcade, ABC Television affiliate WSYX reported, noting that the crowd had roughly doubled in size by the time Biden was leaving.

"It’s something I've never experienced before, so it’s cool to see something new and to see the president in person for the first time," one attendee told the local news outfit.

In addition to supporters, the report noted that there were about 20 protesters present, some of whom were waving Trump 2020 flags, and there was at least one sign that read "Biden is not my president."

AS BIDEN CALLS FOR GUN BAN, MANCHIN SAYS HE DOESN'T SUPPORT BACKGROUND CHECK LEGISLATION

During the event at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at Ohio State, Biden discussed the American Rescue Plan and taking on the COVID-19 pandemic. He touted the improvements he has made to the Affordable Care Act, including efforts to make care more accessible and affordable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to speaking, Biden took a tour of the hospital, which received a $100 million grant after the Affordable Care Act was signed into law.