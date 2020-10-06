Senior Pentagon leadership in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus by Coast Guard commander

The Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as other top U.S. military leaders, have gone into quarantine after attending meetings at the Pentagon with a Coast Guard commander who tested positive for coronavirus, a Defense Department official said Tuesday.

Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray tested positive Monday after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend. Before testing positive, Ray had attended meetings with top commanders from each of the armed services.

After Ray's positive test results, the Joint Chiefs were tested and their results came back negative but are quarantined at home out of an abundance of caution.

The Pentagon's senior leadership attended a White House reception last week for "Gold Star" families of fallen troops. Both President Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump attended the event.

White House officials, citing national security, had told Defense Department officials they did not have to inform the public or the press about the coronavirus status of senior Pentagon leaders but Pentagon officials have questioned the directive, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is among the top officials quarantining. The 62-year-old was appointed as the most senior member of the military on December 8, 2018, by Trump.

He was among those present when law enforcement officials tear-gassed demonstrators protesting police violence. The head of the U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone was also quarantined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.