President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced Tuesday afternoon the president "reports no symptoms" of the coronavirus after doctors discharged Trump from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center the previous evening -- meanwhile, White House Physician Jesse Schonau said that Vice President Pence continues to test negative for the coronavirus and "does not need to quarantine."

The positive health prognoses for the president and vice president come less than a month before Election Day and on the eve of the vice presidential debate scheduled for Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"This morning the President's team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms," Conley wrote in a memo to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who herself has tested positive for the coronavirus. "Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more."

Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump and several members of the White House staff, tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days as the pandemic reached the highest levels of the U.S. government.

Trump was reported Tuesday to be considering giving public remarks from the White House now that he is out of the hospital after going to Walter Reed late last week with "concerning" symptoms of the coronavirus. But doctors are reporting that Trump has improved in recent days, especially since two instances when his blood oxygen dropped suddenly and when he had a high fever.

Conley said Tuesday that Trump "may not entirely be out of the woods yet," but the president sent out an optimistic video address on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"You're gonna beat it," Trump said of the virus. "Don't let it dominate, don't let it take over your lives."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.