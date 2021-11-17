Senate Republicans to sound alarm on rising cost of Thanksgiving amid inflation, supply chain crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans on Wednesday are expected to sound the alarm on the rising cost of Thanksgiving – from turkey to side dishes, gas prices, and more – and blame Democrats for failing to work on a bipartisan basis to address the supply chain crisis and labor shortage driving inflation.

Sen. Boozman, the top Republican on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, and Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso are expected to lead a number of their colleagues at a press conference Wednesday in highlighting their concerns of costs going up for the average American family.

"There's no turkey on the table, no heat in the oven, and people can't afford gas to drive to see family," a GOP aide told Fox News, previewing the press conference. "With massive inflation and a supply chain crisis that won't quit, Joe Biden won't be getting any thanks from American families this Thanksgiving."

The aide added that that Senate Republicans are "standing up for families and farmers against the tidal wave of taxes, spending, and debt that Democrats have on the menu."

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data GOP aides shared with Fox News, Thanksgiving turkey is up 18% from last year – along with traditional side dishes like potatoes, which data shows rose 17% from last year, and green beans, which rose 39% higher. The aides shared data that also showed eggs, bacon and butter all almost 30% higher than their prices last year.

Republican aides warned that Americans "will definitely feel this pinch" at grocery store checkout lines as they prepare for the upcoming holiday.

"With regard to inflation, this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving for the American people in the history of the country," Barrasso said. "Who would have believed that in just 10 months, Joe Biden could take us to a 30 year record high of inflation?"

Republicans will also highlight the increasing cost of gas – saying they are at the highest they have been in seven years. An aide told Fox News that the average American can expect to pay almost 25% more to heat their home, and an increase in gas prices when traveling to family during the holiday season.

"On average, 50 million Americans take the roads for Thanksgiving," Barrasso said. "The average cost of a gallon of gasoline is now up a dollar per gallon from what it was when Joe Biden came in office."

Meanwhile, Boozman is expected to stress that the increase in prices are not the fault of the farmers, truck drivers, or grocers, but, instead, "falls squarely on the Democrats" for failing to work with Republicans to address issues "driving food inflation to levels that have not been seen since the Carter administration."

Republican concerns come after the Labor Department reported last week that U.S. consumer prices accelerated at the fastest annual pace in more than 30 years, as supply chain bottlenecks and materials shortages persisted, and gasoline prices continue to increase.

The consumer price index climbed 6.2% year over year in October, according to the Labor Department. The increase marked the largest annual gain since November 1990. Prices rose 0.9% month over month.

Energy prices jumped 4.8% last month and were up 30% over the past year. The October increase was largely the result of a 6.1% rise in the cost of gasoline.

Food prices, meanwhile, edged up 0.9% last month as the food at home category saw a 1% increase. All food prices are up 5.3% year over year.

Boozman and Barrasso are expected to be joined by a number of GOP colleagues Wednesday--including Sens. John Thune, Rick Scott, Deb Fischer, Jerry Moran, John Cornyn, Cynthia Lummis, John Hoeven, Dan Sullivan and Roger Marshall.