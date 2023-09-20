Expand / Collapse search
SENATE

Senate confirms Air Force Gen. Charles Brown as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 83-11

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with an overwhelming majority.

The vote for Brown’s appointment was finalized, with 83-11.

Currently, Brown is the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Air Force.

WHO IS AIR FORCE GEN. CHARLES Q. BROWN JR, LIKELY REPLACEMENT FOR GEN. MILLEY AS JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF CHAIR?

Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.

Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. is expected to become the 21st Joints Chiefs of Staff chairman following Gen. Mark Milleys departure in September. (United States Air Force)

According to his biography on the military branch’s website, Brown was commissioned in 1984 as a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program at Texas Tech University. He has served at numerous squadron and wing levels and served as an F-16 Fighting Falcon Instructor at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.

He has also commanded a fighter squadron, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, two fighter wings and U.S. Air Force Central Command.

Before serving as the Chief of Staff, he was the commander of the Pacific Air Forces, Air Component Commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Brown has over 3,000 flying hours and 130 combat hours.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

