Sen. Roger Wicker announces he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., announced that he received a positive COVID-19 test result on Friday evening.

"Today I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and in good health. I will work from home for the next few days. I look forward to being back in person soon," he tweeted.

The senator's office had also announced in August that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.

The Senate is scheduled to be out of session next week.

As states and schools have recently loosened or removed mask restrictions, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency would "soon put guidance in place" on wearing a mask .

Additionally, Biden is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee, a Black woman, by the end of February. The Senate will then be expected to take up the confirmation.