Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Sen. Roger Wicker announces he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time

This is the senator's second positive COVID-19 test result in a year

By Kelly Laco | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., announced that he received a positive COVID-19 test result on Friday evening.

"Today I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and in good health. I will work from home for the next few days. I look forward to being back in person soon," he tweeted.

The senator's office had also announced in August that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case. 

The Senate is scheduled to be out of session next week. 

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., center, accompanied by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. speaks during the Senate Armed Services and Senate Foreign Relations GOP news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., center, accompanied by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. speaks during the Senate Armed Services and Senate Foreign Relations GOP news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As states and schools have recently loosened or removed mask restrictions, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency would "soon put guidance in place" on wearing a mask

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Biden is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee, a Black woman, by the end of February. The Senate will then be expected to take up the confirmation. 

Kelly Laco is a politics editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Kelly.Laco@Fox.com and on Twitter: @kelly_laco.

More from Politics