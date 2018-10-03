Sen. Roger Wicker

America must not retreat from Russia’s information war
BP oil spill fifth anniversary: Working hard to make the Gulf Coast whole again
Exactly five years ago today, an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig killed 11 Americans and set in motion the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history. For 87 days, more than three million barrels of crude oil flowed into the Gulf of Mexico and toward the shores of five states. For coastal communities in my home state of Mississippi and elsewhere, the spill was a devastating setback, arriving less than five years after Hurricane Katrina.