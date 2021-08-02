Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated

Graham said his symptoms would be 'far worse' if he hadn't been vaccinated

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Monday that, despite being vaccinated for COVID-19, he has tested positive for the virus. 

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Graham said his test results were confirmed by the House physician. 

"I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.  I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. 

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

